Michael Iddon Sells 17,832 Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Stock

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Iddon sold 17,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.67), for a total transaction of £51,534.48 ($65,482.19).
Pets at Home Group Stock Performance
PETS opened at GBX 301 ($3.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,881.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 292.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 290.50. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 251 ($3.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 400.20 ($5.09).
Pets at Home Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,125.00%.
Pets at Home Group Company Profile
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
