StockNews.com Lowers Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) to Hold

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.56.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

