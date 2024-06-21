StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APDN

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.48 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $470,204.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by ($0.71). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 306.32% and a negative net margin of 222.33%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,385 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.