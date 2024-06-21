NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.16.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 151.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.
