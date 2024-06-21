Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.66. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $2.64.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rave Restaurant Group
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.