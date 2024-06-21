Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $491.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.52. Macatawa Bank has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $14.59.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 30.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macatawa Bank will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 88,741 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,031 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

