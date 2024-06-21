Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Macatawa Bank
Macatawa Bank Price Performance
Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 30.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macatawa Bank will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 88,741 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,031 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Macatawa Bank Company Profile
Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Macatawa Bank
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.