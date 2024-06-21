Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.17 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.