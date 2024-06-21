Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.17 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Sotherly Hotels worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.