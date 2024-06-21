StockNews.com Lowers Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) to Sell

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Stratus Properties Price Performance
Stratus Properties stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.79 million, a P/E ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stratus Properties has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $29.99.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stratus Properties
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.