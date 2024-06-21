StockNews.com Lowers Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) to Sell

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Stratus Properties stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.79 million, a P/E ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stratus Properties has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

