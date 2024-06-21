Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $347.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.78. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,209,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,385,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 290.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 85,139 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 183.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.