StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.58 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

