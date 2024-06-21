Traders Purchase High Volume of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 16,809 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 155% compared to the typical volume of 6,585 put options.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILJ. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

