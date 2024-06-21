ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 3rd (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 3rd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.61). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASLN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises eblasakimab (ASLAN004), a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is under Phase 2 developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and farudodstat (ASLAN003), an orally active, potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase currently under Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

