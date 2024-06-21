CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 310 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 306.37 ($3.89), with a volume of 1292531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281 ($3.57).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.6%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCX. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.44) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday.

CMC Markets Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £887.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,925.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 264.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £301.60 ($383.23). In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £301.60 ($383.23). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £299.82 ($380.97). Insiders purchased 354 shares of company stock valued at $90,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Articles

