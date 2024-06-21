Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Up 1.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $3,668.00 to $3,888.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $3,463.07 and last traded at $3,427.61. 694,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 266,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,365.46.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,730.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,440.00 to $3,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,201.19.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,015 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,134.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,741.09.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

