Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading 0.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $73.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $68.13 and last traded at $67.78. Approximately 2,898,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 18,017,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.60.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walmart Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $547.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
