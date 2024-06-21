Traders Buy High Volume of PENN Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 41,314 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average daily volume of 27,196 call options.
PENN Entertainment Stock Up 9.9 %
Shares of PENN opened at $20.04 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. Analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
