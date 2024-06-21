Traders Buy High Volume of PENN Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 41,314 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average daily volume of 27,196 call options.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of PENN opened at $20.04 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. Analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PENN. Barclays decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Further Reading

