Stellantis Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 10,472 put options on the company. This is an increase of 35% compared to the average daily volume of 7,780 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on STLA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

Stellantis Trading Up 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.55%.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.