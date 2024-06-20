Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $273.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.71. The firm has a market cap of $500.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $224.98 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

