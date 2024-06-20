Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,018,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,165,000 after purchasing an additional 833,601 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 38,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $176.45 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.29.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

