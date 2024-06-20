Marion Wealth Management Buys 21 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.8% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.5% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $870.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $783.19 and its 200-day moving average is $728.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $516.54 and a 12-month high of $873.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $386.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

