Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 1,612 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,313,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 61,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 685,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after acquiring an additional 207,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 33,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

