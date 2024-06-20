Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,661 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $870.75 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $516.54 and a fifty-two week high of $873.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $783.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $728.16. The company has a market cap of $386.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.85.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

