Emprise Bank Invests $757,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Emprise Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in AbbVie by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

