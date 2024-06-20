Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 0.2%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.85 and last traded at $67.57. 2,162,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 18,066,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 231.2% in the first quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 112,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 75,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.