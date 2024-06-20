Hoese & Co LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,565,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com stock opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

