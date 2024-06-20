Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 288,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 110,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 453,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,709,000 after purchasing an additional 67,931 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $1,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $182.81 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

