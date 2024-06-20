Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,495,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 881,556 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $1,171,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 288,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 110,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 453,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,709,000 after acquiring an additional 67,931 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,195,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.96.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

