Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17,418.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,233,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710,188 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,856 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,185,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

Visa stock opened at $273.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.71. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.98 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

