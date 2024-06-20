The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,811,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,237,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $748,722,000 after buying an additional 248,489 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 208.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,632,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $132,306,000 after buying an additional 1,103,215 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 30.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

