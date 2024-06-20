Emprise Bank Takes $1.82 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Emprise Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 17.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
PEP stock opened at $166.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.76 and its 200-day moving average is $170.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $228.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
