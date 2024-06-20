Emprise Bank Takes $1.82 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of Emprise Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 17.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $166.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.76 and its 200-day moving average is $170.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $228.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.