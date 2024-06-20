NBC Securities Inc. Buys 1,096 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of NBC Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 42,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in Amazon.com by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 15,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,584,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

