Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Buys 461 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $182.81 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.78 and a 200-day moving average of $170.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.