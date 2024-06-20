Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 202.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 205.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 290,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,464,000 after buying an additional 195,194 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 203.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,834 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.5% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 159.0% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 46,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Shares of WMT opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $543.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $67.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

