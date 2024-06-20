Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $67.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

