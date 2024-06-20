Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,811 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 70.3% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,018,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,165,000 after buying an additional 833,601 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 38,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $176.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $182.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

