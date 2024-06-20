Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $302.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average of $166.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

