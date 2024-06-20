Boltwood Capital Management Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 33,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 9,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.0% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $153.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.