Marion Wealth Management Buys 168 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

