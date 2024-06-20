Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.44.
Kroger Price Performance
KR opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Kroger has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Kroger
Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger
In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kroger
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Restoration Hardware Stock: Should You Buy After Earnings Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.