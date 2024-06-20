Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 107,962 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

