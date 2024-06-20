Bath Savings Trust Co Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,613,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,161,000 after acquiring an additional 111,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $244.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

