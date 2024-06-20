Emprise Bank Invests $1 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,657 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $732,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 528,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 5,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $543.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $67.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

