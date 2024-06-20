Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Stephens in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.81.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.1 %

DRI stock opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.