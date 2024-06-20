Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $520,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 111.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $168.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $168.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

