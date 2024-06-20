First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

