Somerset Trust Co Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.41. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $302.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.