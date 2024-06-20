Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 66,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,495,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 881,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 65,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

