First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 342 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $610,138,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

