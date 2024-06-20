Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 288,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 110,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 17.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 453,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,709,000 after acquiring an additional 67,931 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $1,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

