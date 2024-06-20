Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 2,241 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 385,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 325,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,286,000 after buying an additional 56,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

XOM stock opened at $109.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

